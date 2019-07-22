Kilkenny deaths for Monday, July 22

The late Dick Blanchfield

The death has occurred of Dick Blanchfield, Clontubrid, Lisdowney, Kilkenny. Husband of the late Bernie (Murphy). Brother of the late Kitty (Cleere) Deeply regretted by his loving sons Ollie, Brendan, John Paul, Richard, daughters Teresa, Brede, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Watty (Manchester), Mick, sister Mary, (O'Brien) nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Monday evening from 5 p.m. with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in Clontubrid Church at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late James (Jim) Byrne

The death has occurred of James (Jim) ByrneKiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, at Cork University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his sister Catherine. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, sisters Maura, Margaret, Nell and Betty, uncle John, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Danny, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late James Hamilton

The death has occurred of James Hamilton, late of Clune, Inistioge, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital on Friday 19th 2019. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Reposing at Gahan House, Graiguenamanagh, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on Monday 22nd. Removal on Tuesday 23rd at 10:30 for 11:00 o'clock Mass at St. Columcille's Church, Inistioge and burial afterwards at Cappagh Cemetery.

The late Patrick (Patsy) O'Shea

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) O'Shea, 31 Greenview, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Jim Kennedy

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kennedy, Cluain Dara & Wolfe Tone Park, Fermoy, Cork /and Kilkenny. Jim passed away peacefully in his 95th year and in the exceptional care of the staff at St. Patrick's Community Hospital, Fermoy. (Ex Irish Army Military Police.) Beloved husband of the late Nora (nee Flynn) and dear father of Mary, Catherine and Eileen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ronayne's Funeral Home, Fermoy, Sunday 2.00pm - 4.00pm followed by removal to Queen of Peace Church, Dublin Road, Fermoy. Requiem Mass Monday at 12 noon, cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

The late James (Jimmy) Prendergast

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Prendergast on July 19th, 2019 (Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 and formerly of Clara, Co. Kilkenny) Unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Raz and devoted father of Cathal, Seán and Caoimhe. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later