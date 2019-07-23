Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, July 23

The late Nancy Brennan

The death has occurred of Nancy Brennan (nee Coogan) Nancy - formerly of Uskerty, Coon, Co. Kilkenny. Died in The Bronx, New York on Sunday, 21st July. Pre-deceased by her husband Murty and sister Kitty. Nancy will be sadly missed by her sons Séan and Joseph, grandchildren, sisters Nellie (Smithstown, Castlecomer) & Mary (Australia), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Mary Mother of the Church, 103 Jackson Street, Fishkill, New York, followed by burial at Raymond's Cemetery, The Bronx.

The late Mary Butler

The death has occurred of Mary Butler (née Ryan), 35 Greenview, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving children Caroline, Derek, Sarah and Noeleen, sons-in-law Brian and MJ, grandchildren Ciara, Eoin and Aoife, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6.00pm on Monday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery.