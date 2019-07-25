Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, July 25

The late Tommy Farrell

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Farrell, Narabane, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Ellen and Josie, brothers-in-law Liam and Rodger, nieces Martina, Deirdre and Sandra, nephews Conor and Adrian, grand-niece Ella, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society.J Farrell

The late PJ Cronin

The death has occurred of PJ Cronin, Railway Cottages, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Tulllahought, Co. Kilkenny. P.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning in the loving care of his family and the staff of Waterford University Hospital after a courageous battle with illness. Devoted father to Chloe, Nicole and Jamie, he will be sadly missed by his beloved children, grandchildren Evan and Jayce, son-in-law Keith, step-father Mick, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his step-father Mick’s house, Chapel Road, Kilsheelan (Eircode E91 A0W8) on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.