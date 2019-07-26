Kilkenny deaths for Friday, July 26

The late Frank Campion Senior

The death has occurred of Frank Campion Senior, Banim Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, (Leesha) daughters Alice, Joan, son Paul, grandchildren Frank, Claire, Pat, Katherine, John, Ailish, Alice, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 4pm with removal to St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulla Cemetery, Threecastles.

The late Mick Cotterell

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Cotterell, Kimmage, Dublin and originally Kilcullen, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Following a brief illness, Michael died on Wednesday, 24 July in the loving care of the staff at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Beloved father of Michael - pre-deceased by his wife Pauline (Doyle) and daughter Elizabeth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, son Michael, sister Maura, brother Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at St Columcille's Church, Inistioge for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday, 26 July followed by interment in Cappagh Cemetery, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Brian Creagh

The death has occurred of Brian Creagh, Ballinlaw, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny, late of Barntown, Co. Wexford and Dublin 2, who died on Thursday, 25th July 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Carmel (nee Brady), Brian will be sadly missed by his daughters Suzanne (Gaynor), Elaine (Guy) and Alva, his good friend June, sons-in-law Peter and John, grandchildren Matthew, Emma, Niamh and Jack, sister Maura (Geaney), brothers Tony, Peter, Eamon and Rory, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Brian will be reposing in his daughter Suzanne's home, Ballinlaw, Slieverue (X91 N229) on Friday, 26th July, from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm, Removal on Saturday 27th July, to St Alphonsus Church, Barntown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Liam O'Connell

The death has occurred of Liam O'Connell (Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Bawnmore, Kilkenny) 25th July 2019 peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, Glasnevin; Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee O’Rourke) and much loved father of Gearoid, John, Colm and the late Tomas. He will be deeply missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Ann Marie, Louise, Valerie and Naya, his grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a large extended family and so many friends.

Reposing at home on Friday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 am in St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount followed by burial in St. Michael’s Church, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny (arriving at 2.00pm approx).