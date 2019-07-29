Kilkenny deaths for Monday, July 29

The late Clinton Nolan

The death has occurred of Clinton Nolan. Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Clinton will be sadly missed by his father Michael, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home from 7pm on Monday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget Dobbyn (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Bridget Dobbyn (née O’Keeffe), Moonameen, Old Parish and formerly Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, on July 25th 2019, Bridget, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her adored family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Margaret, Anne and Kathleen, sons Nick and John Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Moonameen, Old Parish, on Saturday 27th July from 5pm with Rosary at 7:45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning 28th July at 11:15am, in The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.