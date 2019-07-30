Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, July 30

The death has occurred of Helen Duffy(nee Walker) late of Enfield, UK and formerly Aughamucky Castlecomer. Helen, predeceased by her son Daniel and daughter Kayleigh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Leonard, son Rory, daughters Kerrie and Jodie, sister Kay, grandchild Olivia, niece, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moran's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Funeral Prayers at 10.15am on Wednesday morning followerd by removal to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Cross Hill Cemetery.

The late Paddy Roche

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Roche (Rathclough, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny) 29th July 2019, peacefully, at Tinnypark Nursing Home, surrounded by his family, Patrick (Paddy), beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Brian, Catríona, Nicola and Niamh, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Johnny, Billy and Neddie, sisters Peggy, Biddy, Kitty, Mary, Anne and Ellen, sons-in-law Paul, Val and Michael, grandchildren Adam, Darragh, Hazel, Emily, Grace, Luke, Conor and Caleb, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (R95 W2Y1) on Tuesday (30th July) from 4 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.