Kilkenny deaths for Monday, August 12

The late Michael (Mick) Murphy

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Murphy, Ballinabarna, The Rower, Kilkenny (Pre-deceased by his uncles Pat and Johnny). Beloved husband of Trisha and dearly loved father of James, Eoin, Michael, Patrick, Mary and Baby Joseph. Loving son of Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, mother, uncles Mikey and Richie, aunt Lily, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode: R95 D83K) on Sunday (11th August) from 3pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday (12th August) to The Church of The Assumption, The Rower, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mary's Meals Ireland. (donation box at house and church or donate online https://www.marysmeals.ie/donate)

The late Patrick Hoyne

The death has occurred of Patrick Hoyne, Long Island, New York and formerly of Newtown, Kells, Kilkenny. Pat died peacefully at his home in New York on 8th August 2019. Predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Nora, son Douglas and his brother Stephen.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, loving wife Lily, son Dermot and daughter Regina, brothers Tom and Nicky, sisters Phyllis Kinsella, Eileen Madigan, Patricia O'Sullivan and Olive Walsh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral will take place in New York.