Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, August 14

The late James (Jimmy) Atkins

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Atkins, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford and Slieverue, Kilkenny. Formerly of Ballincrea, Slieverue. Husband of the late Susie (nee Brett). Loving and much loved father of Tony, Sandra, Jean, Peter, Noel, Susan, Carolann, Claire and Patricia. Will be sadly missed by his brothers Pat, Sean and Tony, sisters-in-law Sheila and Patricia, brothers-in-law Joe and Denis, sons-in-law Anthony, Jimmy, Will and Paul, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Rosemary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extendend family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Wednesday (August 14th) from 6 until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.

The late Mick Lear

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Lear, Listerlin, Tullogher, Kilkenny; Archersrath Nursing Home, Archersrath, Kilkenny & late of Gahan House, Graiguenamanagh. Michael (Mick), beloved husband of the late Betti. Sadly missed by his careers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, 14th August, with removal at 7.30pm to St David's Church, Listerlin. Requiem Mass will take place at 9.30am on Thursday, 15th August, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paddy O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Keeffe, Kiltorcan, Ballyhale, Kilkenny. Patrick (Paddy) died peacefully on Tuesday 13th August 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, children Margaret, Maura, Noel and Séan, sister Theresa, daughter-in-law Caroline, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Max and Mia, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (R95KV12) from 2pm on Wednesday concluding with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Martin's Church, Ballyhale for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Thursday morning.

The late Seamus Walsh

The death has occurred of Seamus Walsh, Kilcready, Ballyhale, Kilkenny. Seamus lived in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia. He passed away following a tragic road accident on July 26th 2019. Beloved husband of Michaela, devoted father & best friend to Orla, Lakeisha & Marcus. Cherished son of Pat & Rena and dearest brother to Claire & Liam. Deeply regretted & sadly missed by his family, extended family, relations, loyal friends & neighbours in both Ireland & Australia.

A mass of remembrance for Seamus will be celebrated Saturday 17th of August 219 at 2pm at All Saint’s Church, Knockmoylan.