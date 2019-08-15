Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, August 15

The late Padraig Walsh

The death has occurred of Pádraig Walsh, Kiltown, The Rower, Kilkenny on 13th August 2019. Pádraig, pre-deceased by his father John, beloved son of Breda and dearly loved brother of Lawrence, James, John, Martin and Bríd. Sadly missed by his sisters-in law Helen, Carmel, Deirdre and Roz. Nephews and nieces Caitlin, Éadaoin, Ciara, Eva-Marie, John, Rachel, Áine, Éamon, Niamh, Jack, James, Toby, Mary, Megan, his uncles Jim, Paddy, Martin Walsh's Tom Roche. Aunts, Mary Phelan & Sr. Mary Walsh. Also the late Sr. Peggy Walsh & Bernie O'Dwyer, relations, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his brother Martin's residence, Kiltown, The Rower from 12 noon Friday 16th August 2019 with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, The Rower arriving for 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place at 11am on Saturday 17th August 2019 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetry. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Gianna Care www.giannacare.ie

The late Jimmy Atkins

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Atkins, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford and formerly of Ballincrea, Slieverue. Husband of the late Susie (nee Brett). Loving and much loved father of Tony, Sandra, Jean, Peter, Noel, Susan, Carolann, Claire & Patricia. Will be sadly missed by his brothers Pat, Sean & Tony, sisters-in-law Sheila & Patricia, brothers-in-law Joe & Denis, sons-in-law Anthony, Jimmy, Will & Paul, daughters-in-law Suzanne & Rosemary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extendend family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Wednesday (August 14th) from 6 until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.