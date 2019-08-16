Kilkenny deaths on the Feast of the Assumption - Thursday, August 15

The late Anne Brennan

The death has occurred of Anne Brennan (nee Donovan) (Whitewood, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny) 15th August 2019, peacefully, at her home, in the loving care of her family, Anne, pre-deceased by her parents Jeremiah and Mary, brother Joseph and sister Helen, beloved mother of Matthew and Laura, sadly missed by her son and daughter, sisters Marie, Patty and Kay, brothers Timmy, Bernard, Christy, Gerry and John, son-in-law John, Matthew’s partner Hilda, grandchildren Annie and John, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Friday (16th August) from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock with Prayers at 6.30 o’clock. Funeral Service on Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Presbyterian Church, New Road, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private please.

The late Mary Therese Cahill

The death has occurred of Mary Therese Cahill (née Brennan), Blackmill Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Mary Therese died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny on 14th August 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Paddy, son John, daughter Irene, son in law David, grandsons Evan and Cian, brother Michael, sister in law Noreen and husband Joe, nieces Denise, Caroline, Lynda and Noelle, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home Kilkenny on Friday from 6pm concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7.45pm followed by Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral Kilkenny. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Billy Coyne

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Coyne (late of 46 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny) 15th August 2019, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Mary's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Billy, beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Gillian and Laura, sadly missed by his daughters, sisters Rosie, Ursula and Ann, sons-in-law Paul and Michael, grandchildren Rían and Cormac, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (August 16th) from 7.30 o'clock with Rosary at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am in St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Ward at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.

The late Tess Delahunty

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Delahunty (née O'Mahony), Ballavarra, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. In her 90th Year, she was predeceased by her loving husband Richard and daughters Statia and Mary). Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Richard and Robert, daughters Alice, Catherine, Teresa, Carmel, Bridget, Eileen, Margaret, Philomena and Ettie, brothers Tom and Joe, sisters Sr. Mary-Bernadette and Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Friday (16th August) from 3pm concluding at 8pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday to The Church of The Assumption, The Rower, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery.

The late Kitty Delahunty

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Delahunty (née Doyle), Portnahully, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Peacefully in her 92nd year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, son Dick, sister Sr. Margaret, brothers Monsignor Thomas Doyle and Paddy who died in infancy. Sadly missed by her loving family, Joan (Grant), Eamonn, Margaret (Mackey), Mary (Grace), Cait (Doyle), Eileen (Gaynor), Tom and Seamus. Her 29 adoring grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre on Friday (Aug. 16th) from 4.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to St. Kevin's Church, Carrigeen. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Aug. 17th) at 11.00a.m.with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The late Nanny Fitzsimons

The death has occurred of Anne (Ann or Nanny) Fitzsimons (née Moran), Oak Hill and formerly of Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply mourned by her son Denis, daughter-in-law Patricia, brother John Moran, sisters May Gartland and Rosie Brennan, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlecomer. Funeral Prayers on Saturday (17th August) at 10.15am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Billy Purcell

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Purcell, The Bungalow House, Bawnmore, Johnstown, Kilkenny. William (Billy) died suddenly at Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Annette, sons Martin, Timmy and Enda, daughter-in-law Phang, granddaughter Ellie, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the wider G.A.A. Community.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Saturday evening from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal takes place on Monday morning to St. Michaels Church, Crosspatrick arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dog Trust Ireland. House private on Sunday and Monday please.