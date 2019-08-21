Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, August 21

The late Tommy Hickey

The death has occurred of Tommy Hickey, 3 Árd Lachtain, Freshford, Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence. In the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his wife Chrissie (nee O'Donnell) and infant sons Eamon and Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving family Mary, Alice, Phil, Bernie, Sean, Fionnuala, Thomas, grandchildren, great grandchild, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Breda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, great neighbours, and special friend Dorothy Rice.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning from his residence to St. Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Donation Box in Church.

The late Danny Phelan

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Phelan (late of Odense, Denmark and Stephen Street, Kilkenny). June 19th 2019 (suddenly) in Denmark. Pre-deceased by his brothers Seamus and Paddy. He will be sadly missed by his sister Noeleen (Quinlan), brother Timmy, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, brother-in-law Mick, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass for Danny will be held on Sunday (August 25th) in St. Mary's Cathedral at 11am followed by interment of his ashes in Foulkstown Cemetery.