Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, August 22

The late Peg Dalton

The death has occurred of Peg (Margaret) Dalton (née Butler). Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford and formerly of Threecastles, Kilkenny



Peg died on Wednesday, 21st August 2019, peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mick and brother John. Peg will be sadly missed by her children John, Eileen (Connolly), Mary (Birnie) and Tomás, sons-in-law Greg and Alec, daughters-in-law Maureen and Colette, grandchildren Ruairí, Alec, Shona, Eóin, Siobhan and Lauren, brothers Denis and Tommy, sisters Kit (Purcell), Jib (Dalton), Josie (Manning) and Sr. Pauline Butler, sister-in-law May (Butler), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Peg will be reposing in her home, Marymount, Ferrybank, on Friday, 23rd August, from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, 24th August, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Patricks c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank. House private please on Saturday morning.

The late Biddy O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) O'Brien, Bridget (Biddy), (nee Murphy) (Gahan House, Graiguenamanagh and formerly of Cortnaboughla, Goresbridge (Skeoughvosteen), Co. Kilkenny and Clara) 21st August 2019, peacefully, at Gahan House, in the loving care of Lillian and her wonderful staff. Pre-deceased by her late husband Mikey and infant son James. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, John, Liam, Michael, Ann, Bridget, Donal, Eileen and Joseph, her sisters Nellie and Teresa and brother Tom, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Courtnaboughla (R95 F6V3) on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm and on Friday from 2pm with Rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Gahan House, Graiguenamanagh.