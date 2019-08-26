Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 26

The death has occurred of Anastasia Deady (née Rowe), Ballinlough, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Carrigeen, Kilkenny who died on Sunday, 25th August 2019, peacefully at her daughter Anne's Home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, Anastasia will be sadly missed by her daughters Anne (Walsh), Brigid (Finn), Mary (Twomey) and Patricia (Kelly), sons Michael and Tommy, sons-in-law Noel, David, Joe and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Gemma, Stephen, Sonya, Lorraine, Sarah, Darren, Rebecca, Michael, Chloe and Joanne, great grandchildren Emma and Lincoln, sister-in-law Sr. Mary Deady, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Anastasia will be reposing in Power’s Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday 27th August from 5.30pm until 8pm, removal on Wednesday 28th August To St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen, arriving for requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Christy Morrison

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Morrisson, Christopher (Christy), Publican ("Christy's Bar", Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny and late of Ballydorgan, Fermoy, Co. Cork) 24th August 2019, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Josie (née Delaney) and much loved father of Liam, Anthony and Brian.

Beloved son of the late John and Josephine and dear brother of Patsy, David, Donal, Joseph, Noreen (Murphy), Francis, Finbarr and the late Catherine, Jim, John, Johanna (McNamara), Lizzie (O'Brien), Teresa (O'Brien), Anthony and Tom. Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, brothers and sisters, daughter-in-law Monika, grandchildren David, Harry and Richard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (R95 HK12) on Monday (26th August) from 3 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 8 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Johnny Quirke

The death has occurred of Johnny Quirke, Beechill, Ballyragget, Kilkenny at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Deeply regretted by his brother Paddy, sister Dell, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Prague House, Freshford with Rosary and Vigil Prayers on Sunday evening at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Clontubrid Church on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.