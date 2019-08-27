Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, August 27

The late

The death has occurred of Ellen McDonald (Nee Carroll) (Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Templemartin, Co. Kilkenny) August 25th. 2019 (peacefully) Ellen, beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Betty, Patsy, Liam, Mary, Noeleen, Ann, Michael and Martin, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and mother-in-law of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Vinnie, Christy, John and Des, daughter-in-law Mary, Martin’s partner Alli, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday (29th August) evening from 5 to 9pm. Removal to St. Mochta’s Church, Porterstown on Friday (30th August) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

The late Mary O'Hanlon

The death has occurred of Mary O'Hanlon (nee Young) Burnfort, Mallow and formerly of Brabstown, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny on August 25th 2019, peacefully, at home, MARY, beloved wife of the late Dan and dear mother of Paul, Lisa and the late Rory. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Bernadette, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at her home (P51 P042) on Tuesday evening from 6pm with Prayers at 8pm. Reception into St. John the Baptist Church, Burnfort on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice, Cork.