Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, August 29

The late Mary Quilty

The death has occurred of Mary Quilty (née Walsh), Clogga, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Mary passed away peacefully after a short illness. Wife of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by her children Patrick, Kate (Barry), Ali (Rosenberger) and Martin, sons-in-law Niall and Thomas, grandchildren Rhiona, Conan and Anu, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.30pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Arriving on Friday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for requiem mass at 11.00am. Burial after in the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

The late Peg Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Ryan (née O'Dowd), Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at home surrounded by her Family. Predeceased by her husband Willie, son Pat, grandaughter Claire, sons-in-law Kevin and Paddy, and daughter-in-law Rosie. Sadly missed by her loving family John, Marian, Nellie, Mary, Kathleen, Margaret, Gabrielle, Joan, Richard, Lallo (Alice), Treaze, Beatrice and Ann Marie, sister Liz, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 11am on Thursday.Rosary on Thursday evening at 8pm. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday eveving at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Castlecomer District Hospital (Donation Box in Church).

The late Tom Shaw

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Shaw, Slieveroe, Rathdrum, Wicklow / Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of The Hermitage Clinic, in the presence of his loving wife. Beloved husband of Catherine (Kate) (née Sheane) & much loved brother of Winnie, Mattie Maureen & the late Dan & Eileen. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family & a large circle of neighbours & friends.

Tom will be reposing at his home in Slieveroe, Rathdrum from 3pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 11am to Saints Mary & Michael’s Church, Rathdrum, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, Arklow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Wicklow Hospice Foundation, collection boxes provided.