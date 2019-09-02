Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 2

The late Wattie Fewer

The death has occurred of Walter (Wattie) Fewer, Dournane Road, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion, daughters Laura and Fiona, son Damien, brother Joe, sisters Mary-Rose and Esther, sons-in-law, Mark and Trevor, daughter-in-law Ruth, brothers-in-law, his 7 adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5 until 7.30pm. Arriving on Tuesday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, for requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

The late James Power

The death has taken place of James Power (NUI Maynooth), Kilfane West, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, (R95C7D0) suddenly, at home, 31st August 2019. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Clare (Berry), brother in law Niall, niece Emma, nephew David, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and colleagues.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is private on Wednesday morning, please.

The late John Doyle

The death has occurred of John Doyle, Inishross House, Mary St, New Ross and formerly Inistioge, Co Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Monday (2nd Sept) from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday morning in St Mary & Michael's Parish Church (New Ross) with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny.

The late Conor O'Brien

The death has occurred of Conor O'Brien, Ovens, Cork and late of Stoneyford, Co.Kilkenny). On August 30th, 2019, peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. Conor (Cork Dental Hospital and UCC), dearly beloved husband of Anne (Lana, née Jordan), much loved father of Marion, Jennifer and Rory and dear brother of Willie, Kevin and the late Donal, adored grandad of Cian, Nevan and Oisin, Cormac, Caoimhe, Clíona and Rowan.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughter-in-law Deirdre, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

ying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road, of Jerh.O'Connor Ltd; from Monday. Removal at 8pm on Monday evening to St.John The Baptist Church, Ovens. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donation if desired to Marymount Hospice.