Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, September 5

The late Anna Brennan

The death has occurred of Anna Brennan (née Lanigan), Glen View, Upper Grange, Gowran, Kilkenny and Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Loving wife of the late John R.I.P.

Anna died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday evening surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Madeleine, her sons Toddy and partner Jackie, P.J and Michael, daughter-in-law Linda, and son-in-law Liam, her grandchildren, her sister Elsie, sisters-in-law Peg and Margaret, brother in law Fr. Richie Brennan her neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm Wednesday evening and from 2pm on Thursday. Removal at 10.45am on Friday to The Holy Trinity Church, Goresbridge for Mass at 11am followed by burial in the new Cemetery, Goresbridge. Rosary and prayers at 8.30pm on Thursdy evening.

The late Lyn Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Lyn Kavanagh, The Pines, Lower Kilmacow, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and late of Grange Park Avenue, Waterford. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (Sept. 10th) from 10.00am followed by removal to St. Patrick's Methodist Church, Patrick Street, Waterford for service at 11.00am, burial afterwards in John's Hill Cemetery, John's Hill, Waterford.

The late Jim Murphy

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Murphy, Ballyhegan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Carlow. Surrounded by family and friends at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his sister Marcella Bishop, brother Christy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh from 12 noon Thursday with prayers at 6:45 pm followed by removal at 7 o'clock to Glynn Church via Ballyhegan. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mullin's Cemetery.

The late Geraldine O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Geraldine O'Sullivan (née Burke)

Raheen, Rosbercon, Kilkenny / Galway / New Ross, Wexford



O'Sullivan (nee) Burke; Raheen, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Kilkenny. (AIB The Quay, Waterford) 03rd September 2019. Geraldine, beloved wife Michael (Mickey). Deeply regretted by her loving family brother Tom, sister Ann, sisters-in-law Stasia, Winnie, Alice, Theresa & Olive, brothers-in-law Paddy, Séan, George & Sonny, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends, and work colleagues in AIB.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm tomorrow Thursday 5th September with Rosary at 7.30pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Asssumption Rosbercon. Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Friday 6th September with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.