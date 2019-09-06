Kilkenny deaths for Friday, September 6

The late Sean Loughman

The death has occurred of Sean Loughman (12 Meadow way, Kilkenny and formerly of Lennox Place, Portobello, Dublin 8) 4th September 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Sean, beloved father of Rosaleen, Eibhlín, John and the late Aoife, sadly missed by his children and their mother Catherine, grandson Joe, nephews Gerard and Ken, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (6th September) from 5 o'clock concluding with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock in St. Kevin's Church, Harrington Street, Dublin 8. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Rose Mansfield

The death has occurred of Rose Mansfield (nee O'Gorman) 37 Michael Street, Kilkenny, 4th September 2019, peacefully, at her home, Rose, pre-deceased by her husband Kevin and son Michael. Deeply regretted by her children Martin, Mary (Grace), Helen (Murphy), Ann (Kelly), Bridie (O'Hara), Eamon, Madge (Storm), Theresa (Moate), Carmel (McEvoy), Kevin and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (6th September) from 4.30 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. No flowers please. House private.

The late Sandra Walsh

The death has occurred of Sandra Walsh (nee Byrne) (Waterford and formerly of Shellumsrath, Kilkenny) 4th September 2019, unexpectedly, Sandra, sadly missed by her husband Kevin, daughters Lisa and Rebekah, sons John, Kevin and Daniel, brothers Paddy, Martin And Ian, sister Marie, grandchildren Reece, Jamie, Jack, Lucy, Ellie, Ethan and Ryan, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnstons Funeral Home on Saturday 7th from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.