Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 9

The late Renie (Mary Kate) Hamilton

The death has occurred of Renie (Mary Kate) Hamilton (née Loughlin), Glen, Gurteen, Moneenroe (R95 Y5NF), Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at Castlecomer District Hosptial, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her brothers James. Loving wife of Tom. Deeply regretted by her children Tommie, Catherine, Edward and Gordon, daughters-in-law Samantha, Clare and Susie, son-in-law Eamon, eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild, sisters Lizzie, Jane, Ann and Treasa, brothers Paddie and Edward, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick Murray

The death has occurred of Patrick Murray, Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Pat died peacefully at home in the tender care of his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his wife Rita, son Kieron, daughters Marion and Sarah, daughter in law Sandra, sons in law Paul and Shane, grandchildren Katie, Adam, Lauren, Michael, Tess and Moya, sisters Rita and Vera, brothers Brendan and Noel, mother in law Essie, sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at his daughter's home in Ballyogan (eircode R95Y9A2) from 3pm on Monday. Prayers at 8pm on Monday evening. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning in Duiske Abbey Graignamanagh followed by burial in Calvary cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.