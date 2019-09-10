Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, September 10

The late Jimmy Dowd

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Dowd (8 Whitewood, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny (R95 TY4E) and formerly of Ossory Park) 9th September 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, James (Jimmy), beloved father of Mark and Robbie, sadly missed by his loving sons, brothers Tommy and Larry, sisters Bessie, Kathleen, Mary and Maureen, daughter-in-law Leah, grandchildren Kody, Ellie and Freddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (10th Sept) from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Ann Doyle

The death has occurred of Ann Doyle (née Cahill) of Harrow, London and formerly of Ballyouskill, Co. Kilkenny on 25th July 2019. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Annette and son Andrew, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Maura, Cathy and Sheila, brother John, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Burial on Saturday, 14th September after Requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill at 11am

The late Luke Halley

The death has occurred of Luke A. Halley, Tarpon Springs, Florida and late of 9 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny died on 6th September 2019, peacefully after a long illness borne with great dignity and courage.

He is survived by his beloved wife Ann-Marie, sons Sean and Brian, daughters Karen and Lynn, their families, extended family in the U.S. many friends and colleagues. Loving remembered by his sister Eileen (O’Keeffe), brothers Nicky and Paddy, sister-in-law Lena, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral and interment will be in USA. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Kilkenny.

The late Tommy Morrissey

The death has occurred of Tommy Morrissey; Leader Street, Glendalough, Perth, Australia and late of The Village, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny. Tommy who passed away April 2017 in Australia. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughter Matida, brothers Neddy & Phil, also Patricia, relatives neighbours and friends in Australia & Ireland.

Requiem Mass will take at 7pm tomorrow Tuesday 10th September in St James' Church, Glenmore with burial of Ashes afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Joe O'Neill

The death has occurred of Joe O'Neill, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford, who died on Monday, 9th September 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bridget, brother Jimmy, Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rita (nee Kiniry), daughters Fiona, Sinead, Claire, Mary and Mandy, sons-in-law Brent, Shane, Roy, Robin and Paul, grandchildren Eimear, Cara, Luke, Ruth, Kate, Amy, Daniel and Chloe, brothers Larry and Richard, sister May (Moore), sisters-in-law Emily and Kath, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Joe will be reposing in Powers Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 10th September, from 7pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, 11th September, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.