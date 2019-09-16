Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 16

The late Pat Moore

The death has occurred of Pat Moore, 23 Green Street, Kilkenny on 14th September 2019, at University Hospital, Waterford, Pat, beloved son of the late John and Kay Moore, sadly missed by his uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (16th Sept.) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Tulla Cemetery, Threecastles.

The late Liam Hennessy

The death has occurred of Liam Hennessy, 470 Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny. Liam died peacefully on Saturday 14th September 2019 at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family son Thomas, daughters Annette and Barbara, daughter-in-law Gretti, sons-in-law Kevin and Brian, grandchildren, brothers Stephen, Tom, Paddy, Christy, John and Eamon, sisters Lily and Bridget, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home Callan on Sunday from 6 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to Church of the Assumption Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Clare Shortall

The death has occurred of Clare Shortall, (nee Butler) (297 Johnswell Road, Kilkenny) 13th September 2019, peacefully, at St. Vincents’s Private Hospital, Dublin,Clare, beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Richard and Cathy, sadly missed by her husband and children, brother Seamus, sisters Rose and Mildred, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday (14th Sept.) from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Sunday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Funeral Home private on Sunday please. House private.