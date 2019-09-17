Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, September 17

The late Kathleen O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Mahoney (née Kavanagh), The Rower, Co Kilkenny, wife of the late Pierce, mother of Michael, Anne, John (Australia) Catherine (Rellis) Henrietta, Pierce (deceased), Marie, Bridget and Aiden, sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Knockeen Nursing Home Oratory on Tuesday (17th Sept) from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm, removal on Wednesday morning at 11am to The Church of the Assumption, The Rower, arriving for 12 noon requiem mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Tommy Walsh

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Walsh, Ballygriffin, Carrigeen, Mooncoin who died on Sunday, 15th September 2019, peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family, predeceased by his parents, brothers, sister, Tommy will be sadly missed by his sisters, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Tommy will be reposing in Power’s Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday 17th September from 4.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm, to St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen, Requiem Mass on Wednesday 18th September at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice Home Care Team c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.