Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, September 19

The late Theresa Bolger

The death has taken place of Theresa Bolger née Keating, Birmingham and formerly Graignamanagh. Theresa died peacefully on Wednesday last and will be sadly missed by her children Maureen (Cahill), Tommy and Robert, her grandchildren, relatives and her friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The late Denis Daly

The death has occurred of Denis Daly, Cloneen, Crettyard, Kilkenny in the loving care of the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital surrounded by his family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Mary, daughter Ann, sons Denis and Thomas, and brother Frank. Denis will be sadly missed by his loving son John, daughter-in-law Catherine, sisters Anna Kate, Maura and brother Sean, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Thursday evening at 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 11am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jack Hennessy

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Hennessy, Kilkenny and late of Clonbrock, Crettyard, Co. Laois – Sept 18th 2019 unexpectedly and peacefully in Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, John (Jack) much loved father of Mary, Patrick, Ita, Larry, Anne and son in law Paul. Adored Grandfather of Molly, Caitlín, Anne-Majella, Lizzie, Katie, Peig, Ruaidhrí, Tomás and John. Beloved brother of Maurice, Tommy and his late sisters Margaret, Elizabeth and Mary. Will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm Thursday with funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by Removal to St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, Crettyard, Carlow arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation box in Church.

The late Mary O'Shea

The death has occurred of Mary O'Shea (Nee Murphy) (Clara Upper, Co. Kilkenny, R95YN32) 17th September 2019, peacefully at Gorwan Abbey Nursing Home, Mary, beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of John, Carmel, Cathleen, Sr. Phil, Tommy, Martin and Bernie, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Pius, brothers Billy and Fr. Johnny, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o'clock on Thursday (19th) with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Clara (Arriving 7.30pm). Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née O’Sullivan) (Coney Hall, Mornington, Co. Meath and formerly of Gathabawn, Co. Kilkenny) September 17th 2019. (Peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, Mary; predeceased by her son John. Dearly loved mam of Máire and Aoife. Sadly missed by her daughters and their father Joe, her brothers Nick, Gerard, John, Donal and Tom, sisters Jo, Ann and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (Sept. 19th) evening from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Sacred Heart Church, Laytown with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown.



