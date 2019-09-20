Kilkenny deaths for Friday, September 20

The late Patrick Feehan

The death has occurred of Patrick Feehan, Attanagh, Durrow, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Maria and Theresa, brother Denis, sisters Norah and Mary, grandchildren Alex, Adam, Olivia, Tara, Amy, Kate and Erin, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 6.00pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late John McGrath Snr

The death has occurred of John McGrath (Snr), Dungooley, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Carrigeen, Kilkenny who died on Thursday, 19th September 2019, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. John will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours friends.

John will be reposing in Power’s Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday, 20th September, from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm, to St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen, Requiem Mass on Saturday, 21st September, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Meaney

The death has occurred of Mary Meaney (née Dreelan), Cullaun, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Jim, mother of Danny, Dick, Jim, Bill, John, Evelyn and the late Michael, sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Michael, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her son Jim's residence (eircode: R95 XP70) on Friday (Sept. 20th) from 2pm concluding at 7pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, The Rower. Funeral Mass on Saturday (Sept. 21st) at 2pm. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery.

The late Theresa Bolger

The death has taken place of Theresa Bolger (née Keating), Birmingham and formerly Graignamanagh.

Theresa died peacefully on 11th September 2019 in the loving care of the staff of Good Hope Hospital, Birmingham surrounded by her loving family.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Paddy, daughter Maureen (Cahill), sons Tommy and Robert, grandchildren Amy, Katie, John and Matthew, daughter-in-law Brenda, son-in-law Philip, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, at 7pm on Wednesday evening 25th September. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh.