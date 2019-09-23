Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 23

The late Denis Mee

The death has occurred of Denis Mee, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 and late of Glenamaddy, Co. Galway and Kilkenny. Formerly of HSE and TLC Nursing Home, Santry, Dublin 9. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin. Predeceased by his partner Dr. Harry Burke, he will be sadly missed by his sister Yvonne (New York), relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Monday, 23rd September, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount Road, Dublin 4, on Tuesday, 24th September, for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

The late Sheila Brennan

The death has occurred of Sheila Brennan (née Kelly), Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at St James's Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy. Sheila will be sadly missed by her son Thomas, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Paraic and Ted, great grandson Freddie, sisters Maureen, Philomena and Kitty, brothers Eamonn and Tommy, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. House Private Please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The lateElizabeth (Marelle) Groves

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Marelle) Groves, Greenshill, Kilkenny on 20th September 2019, at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, Elizabeth (Marelle), beloved daughter of the late Tom and Leita Groves, beloved sister of Douglas, Mervyn, Anita and Clive. Marelle wil be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Private Funeral will take place on Monday, 23rd September 2019.