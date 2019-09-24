Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, September 24

The late Dick Hayden

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Hayden, Raheen, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully on 22nd September at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Devoted husband to Mary and cherished father to Catherine, Christina, Richard and Leonard. Very sadly missed by his loving family, grand-children, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, brothers Loughie, Martin and pre-deceased Paddy, sisters Mary Carmel and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at his son Leonard's home in Coppanagh (Eircode R95EF24), Graignamanagh from 2pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Duiske Abbey for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The late Br Br. Paul Patrick Keohane

The death has occurred of Br. Paul Patrick Keohane, Christian Brothers’ Community, Lima, Peru and formerly of Greenmount, Cork, suddenly on Thursday 19th September 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Gemma, brother-in-law Liam McCormack, nephews Patrick, Liam and Eoin, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, The Christian Brothers’ Community, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Edmund Rice Memorial Chapel, Westcourt, Callan on Tuesday from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Evening Prayer at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in Edmund Rice Memorial Chapel, Westcourt on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the Christian Brothers’ Community Plot, Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Kathleen Power

The death has occurred of Kathleen Power (née Quinn), Luffany, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her husband Noel, daughter Siobhan, sons James, David and Michael, sister Jodie, brothers Jimmy, Rex, John, Anthony, Pat, Eamon and predeceased by Eddie, son-in-law Pa, daughters-in-law Alicia and Sandi, grandchildren Lauryn, Katie, Stephen, Matthew, Ben, James and Adam, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 3.00pm until 7.00pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to University Hospital Waterford. House private please.

The late Mary Power

The death has occurred of Mary Power, West Kirby, Wirral and formerly, Kilkenny



Mary, aged 51 years, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Brian and mother of Oisín, Aisling and Gráinne.

Mary will be coming home to West Kirby, Wirral to repose on Sunday 29th September between 17.00 and 20.00 (everyone welcome). Funeral Celebration will be at St Agnes' RC Church, West Kirby on Monday 30th September at 09.15 (everyone welcome). Please wear colours to the funeral to celebrate Mary's glamorous life.

No flowers and any donations to Maggie's Centres and Trócaire.

All enquiries to Robert Quinn Funeral Directors, 235 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral, CH60 7SF. Tel +44151 342 1477.

The late Betty Roche

The death has occurred of Betty (Elizabeth) Roche (nee O’Sullivan), Castletobin, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Monday, 23rd September 2019, surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, Danny, sons Paul and Nicky, daughters Marcella and Rosanna, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday from 6.00pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8.00pm. Funeral prayers on Wednesday afternoon at 1.15pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan arriving for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Noel Ryan

The death has occurred of Noel Ryan (Ashville, Maddoxtown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Tramore, Co. Waterford) 23rd September 2019, Peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny, Noel (retired Garda Síochána), beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Fiona, Nollaig and Bronagh, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Johnstons Funeral Home on Tuesday (24th Sept) from 5 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Colman's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterward in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.