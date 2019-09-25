Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, September 25

The late Micheál Bookle

The death has occurred of Micheál Bookle, Newtown, formerly of Brownsbarn, Thomastown, Kilkenny on Tuesday, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford in his 93rd year.

He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Kitty, sons; Michael, Matt, Joe and Eamon, sisters; St. Maura, Sr. Mairead and Sr. Theresa, daughters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday with rosary and vigil prayers at 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Sheila Brennan

The death has occurred of Sheila Brennan (née Kelly), Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sheila will be sadly missed by her son Thomas, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Paraic and Ted, great-grandson Freddie, sisters Maureen, Philomena and Kitty, brothers Eamonn and Tommy, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 11am on Wednesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 11am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. House private please.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to (click link) Our Lady's Childrens Hospital, Crumlin.

The late Patrica Keaveney

The Death has taken place of Patrica Keaveney (nee Kenny) South Carolina USA and late of Clinstown House, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny. She died peacefully on Monday 23rd September 2019, surrounded by her loving family, husband Jarlath, daughter Noleen, son Mathew, son-in-law Jay, daughter-in-law Aubrey and Grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Paddy, sister Betty Bergin, brother-in-law Bill, sister-in-law Kathleen.

Sadly missed by her sisters Mary Ross, Manchester, Sr.Sheila Kenny, Kent, Josephine (Phenie) Burke, Dunmore, brother JohnJoe Cuffesgrange, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Nieces, Nephews relatives and friends R.I.P..

Funeral will take place in South Carolina on Friday 27th September. Mass of thanksgiving in St. Colmans Church Conahy on Sunday 29th September at 11am.