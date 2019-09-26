Kilkenny deaths for Thursday,. September 26

The late Martin (Joe) Butler

The death has occurred of Martin (Joe) Butler (Woodview, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny) 25th September 2019, peacefully, at his home and in the loving care of his family, Martin (Joe) beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Deirdre, Martin, Linda, Hilda and Eugene, sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Larry, sons-in-law Dave, Brendan and Mattie, daughters-in-law Lisa and Donna, grandchildren Ciara, Stephen, Grace, Daire, Holly, Ava, Lucy, Nancy and Molly, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Billy, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Eugene's home at Woodview, Jenkinstown (R95 X771) on Thursday (26th Sept.) from 4 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to Jenkinstown Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman's Cemetery, Conahy. House private on Friday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Eileen Byrne

The death has occurred of Eileen Byrne Eileen, (nee Walsh) Barrowmount Road, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny, died 24th September (suddenly). Predeceased by her husband Nick. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends, R.I.P. Reposing at Hehirs Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 7.30 to 9 o'clock with prayers at 8. Removal on Friday morning from Hehirs Funeral Home, Kilkenny to Church of the Assumption, Gowran for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nellie Doyle

The death has occurred of Eileen (Nellie) Doyle (Peacefully) in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family, Predeceased by her loving husband David, and baby son Richard, lovingly remembered by her children Ann, Brigid, Michael, Martin, Kathleen, Larry, David and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence today Wednesday from 7.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 9.oc. Removal on Thursday evening arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 12 noon, followed by burial in the Holy Family Cemetery.

The late Patrica Keaveney

The death has taken place of Patrica Keaveney (nee Kenny) South Carolina USA and late of Clinstown House, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny. She died peacefully on Monday 23rd September 2019, surrounded by her loving family, husband Jarlath, daughter Noleen, son Mathew, son-in-law Jay, daughter-in-law Aubrey and Grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Paddy, sister Betty Bergin, brother-in-law Bill, sister-in-law Kathleen. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary Ross, Manchester, Sr. Sheila Kenny, Kent, Josephine (Phenie) Burke, Dunmore, brother JohnJoe Cuffesgrange, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The late Kathleen Roche

The death has occurred of Kathleen Roche (nee Corcoran) 323 Mill Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at her home on Tuesday 24th September 2019. Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny and daughter Olivia. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Jackie(Dunne), Mary (Byrne), Paul, Catriona (Holden) Joanne (Freaney) and John, sons-in-law, Fiona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Annie, Mary and Eileen, brothers, Richard, Michael and John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Friday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.