Kilkenny deaths for Friday, September 27

The late Thomas Doolan

The death has occurred of Thomas Doolan, Garrandarragh, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Thursday, 26th September 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Recently predeceased by his loving wife Eileen nee Shalloe, Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving sons, Michael, James, Stephen and David, daughters-in-law Karen and Joanne, grandchildern Daniel, Kerry, Amy, Zoe, Andrew, Craig, Noel, Dominique, Megan, Callum and Danielle, great-grandchildren Baxter, Taylor, Noah, Harley, Billy and Harry, sister Breda (Walsh), brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Thomas will be reposing at his home, Garrandarragh, Mullinavat, on Friday, 27th September, from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 5pm, Removal on Saturday, 28th September, to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eileen Flood

The death has occurred of Eileen Flood (nee Kavanagh) (Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny and late of Dublin) 25th September 2019, peacefully, in ther loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House, Eileen, sadly missed by her husband Tom, sons Thomas Jnr and Derek, brothers Niall and Seamus, sister Marian, her sons, partners Shauna and Annabel, extended family and her many friends in Drakelands House and beyond.

Humanist Service will be celebrated on Saturday (28th Sept) at 11 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny and will be followed by private cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. No flowers please.

The late Denis Knox

The death has occurred of Denis Knox, Denis (Dublin and formerly of Clara, Co. Kilkenny) peacefully on 25th September, beloved husband of the late Eleanor (formerly of Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny) and much loved father of Caroline, Richella and Ivan, deeply regretted by his family and many friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning (28th September) at 10 o'clock in St. Joseph's Church, Terenure, Dublin. Burial afterwards in St. Colman's Cemetery, Clara, Co. Kilkenny, arriving for 1.30 o'clock.