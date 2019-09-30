Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 30

The late Peggy Collins

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Collins, (née Kelly) late of Colliery Close, Clogh, Castlecomer and formerly of Skehana, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank. Sadly missed by her loving family Bridget Cooney (Newry), Mary Ann Young (Australia), Bernadette Collins (Australia), Tom (Waterford) & Joseph (Australia); sons-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 11 am on Monday, (Sept. 30th), with Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Clogh, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Castlecomer District Hospital.

The late Michael Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzpatrick, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny, September 29th 2019. Peacefully, at his home in the presence of his family. Michael sadly mourned by his wife Ciss and his family Michelle, Declan and Regina, daughter in law Michelle, sons in law Robert and Brendan, grandchildren Lorcan, Áine, Ciara, Maidhc, Darragh, Cormac, Tadgh, Dáithe, Naoise, Éilis, his sister Josie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Galmoy) on Monday evening from 4pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Galmoy, at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, by request, donations to the Kilkenny Palliative Care Team and the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The late Michael Cahill

The death has occurred of Michael Cahill, Oldtown Lower, Cullohill, Laois / Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick; deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan’s Funeral Home, Durrow from 6.00pm this Friday evening with Rosary at 8.00pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday evening at 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Tighearnach’s Church, Cullohill arriving at 7.50pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 10.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Fr Joe Heffernan OP

The death has occurred of Fr. JoeHeffernan, Fr. Joe (Brice), OP, Dominican Community, Black Abbey, Kilkenny. Thursday September 26, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his family at Tallaght University Hospital. Deeply and deservedly regretted by his sisters Nora and Ann, his brother Charlie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, relatives, his Dominican confrères, and his many friends in Australia, Trinidad and Ireland.

His remains will repose in Saint Mary’s Priory Tallaght on Monday, 30th September, from 2.00 pm, with removal to the Priory Church at 5.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 1st, at 11.30 am, followed by burial in the Dominican Community Cemetery, Tallaght.

The late Jack Jenner

The death has occurred of Jack Jenner, Coolshane, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his loving wife Doreen (nee Keogh). Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service in St Mary's Church, Inistioge, on Monday (30th Sept) at 11am with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.