Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, October 1

The late Kathleen Lawlor

The death has occurred of Sr. Kathleen Lawlor, Sr. Kathleen (Notre Dame Convent, Upper Churchtown Road, Dublin 14 and late of Crettyard, Co. Kilkenny) September 27th 2019 at Queen of Peace Nursing Home. Lovingly mourned by her RNDM sisters, her sister Marie, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal from Flanagan's Funeral Home, Dundrum to Notre Dame Convent on Tuesday evening (October 1) arriving at 4.30 pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning (October 2) after 11.30 am Mass to Mount Venus Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Massey

The death has occurred of Kathleen Massey (Connolly Street, Kilkenny) September 30th 2019 at University Hospital Waterford. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kevin McGrory

The death has occurred of Kevin Paul McGrory (Clongowan, Kilkenny/Peniculk, Scotland) on September 30th 2019 (peacefully) in the arms of his loving family in Clongowan, Kilkenny. Missed and remembered fondly by his loving wife Marita (nee Keane), beloved daughters Corla and Niamh; his devoted mother Kathleen; his adoring brothers and sisters: Brendan, Maire; Eamonn, Dermot; Kate, Conor, Siobhan and Oonagh; his son-in-law; brothers-in-law; sisters-in law; and many nieces and nephews; his admiring extended family and his many close friends.

Lying in repose at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny R95 FH 90 on Tuesday 1st October from 7p.m. with Rosary at 8p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, College Road, Kilkenny followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. House private please.

The late John O'Shea

The death has occurred of John O'Shea, Berkely Lawns, formerly of Noreview, Thomastown, Kilkenny. John died on the 29th of September 2019 peacefully, at Aut Even Hospital Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, brother Gerard, sister in law Maura, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, relatives and close friends. Reposing at St. Columba's Hospital Chapel, Thomastown, from 4 o'clock on Tuesday with rosary and vigil prayers at 7 o'clock. Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday followed by interment in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the R.N.L.I.