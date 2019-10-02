Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, October 2

The late Shem Dawson

The death has occurred of Shem Dawson, The Dawson House, Castlecomer Road, Ballinakill, Laois and late of Johnstown Rd. Freshford Co. Kilkenny, at his residence after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Judy, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

Reposing at his residence, eircode R32 ET95, on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Thursday at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford, at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery.

The late Mem Dunphy

The death has occurred of Mary (Mem) Dunphy (née Kennedy), Earlsgarden, Attanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Kathleen and Claire, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of John Fitzgerald, St Mullins Road, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully, at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Grace, son Paul, daughters Yvonne, Elaine and Jacqueline, stepdaughter, Melinda, stepsons William and Ivan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5 to 9pm on Wednesday and from noon to 9pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass in Duiske Abbey at 11am on Friday with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Graiguenamanagh. House private on Friday morning, please.