Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, October 3

The late Mick Manning

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Manning, Huntstown, Clonsilla, Dublin and Thomastown, Kilkenny. It is with deep sadness we let you know that Mick passed away on Monday, 30 September peacefully in the loving care of his family, his wife Katja, son Mark, daughters Sarah and Lisa.

Mick, pre-deceased by his dad Paddy, is sadly missed and his memory will always be cherished by his family; His mother Margaret, brothers Pat, Andy, Noel, Gerry, Marty and David, His sisters Winnie, Triona, Mairead Kelly and Theresa Flynn. Parents-in-law Hartmut and Elke, sisters-in-law Monika, Petra and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at James Connolly Hospital Mortuary from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday, 3 October and on Friday, 4 October from 11am with removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium to arrive for A Celebration of Mick's Life at 1.30pm.

Months Mind Memorial Mass with interment of ashes will be held in Thomastown on a date to be confirmed. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to St Teresa's Ward, Beaumont Hospital. Donation box at crematorium.

The late Hanora O'Neill

The death has occurred of Hanora O'Neill (née Murphy), Clinstown, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny / Dungarvan, Kilkenny, peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of John and mother of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters Patricia and Jacqueline, grandchildren Cara and Casey, sisters, sister-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2.00pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers at 10.45am on Friday morning followed by removal to Dungarvan Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Mary Ann Walsh

The death has occurred of Mary Ann Walsh, St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown and formerly of Lamogue, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Tuesday 1st October 2019 in the loving care of staff at St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown. Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Columba’s Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.