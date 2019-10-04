Kilkenny deaths for Friday, October 4

The late Kathleen Foskin

The death has occurred of Kathleen Foskin (née Phelan), Upper Kilmacow, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Kathleen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply loved wife of Seamus and mother of Noreen, Michael, Caroline, John, Geraldine, Patrick, Thomas, Catriona, Deirdre.

Adored Nanny to Aidín, Ciarán, Eimear, Niall, Colm, Ryan, Mia, Ellie, Norah and Roisín. Predeceased by her brother John. Will be sadly missed by her loving brothers Mike, Denis, Seamus and Thomas, sisters Mary, Nora, Anna, Bridget, Eileen and Josie, Sons in law Eddie, John Joe, Bernard and Danny, daughter-in-law Cathriona, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wonderful circle of friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 3pm until 7.30pm. Arriving on Saturday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Solas Centre Waterford. House private please.

The late Christine Mak

The death has occurred of Christine Mak (nee Brophy) (Ashfield East, Golf Links Road, Kilkenny and formerly of New Orchard) 3rd October 2019, in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Christine, pre-deceased by her parents William and Mary, sister Maura and brothers Thomas and Terry, sadly missed by her loving son Leslie, brother John, daughter-in-law Rosalind, grandson Connor, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (4th October) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Patrick Morris

The death has occurred of Patrick Morris, Barrowmount Drive, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Margie, sadly missed by his loving son Alan, brother John, sister Margaret, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 3pm on Friday with concluding prayers at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday followed by burial afterwards in Skeoughvosteen Cemetery.