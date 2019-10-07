Kilkenny deaths for Monday, October 7

The late Tom Bergin

The death has occurred of Tom Bergin (28 Butts Green, Kilkenny) 5th October 2019, peacefully, at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Tom, deeply regretted by his brother Jim and his wife Marie (Australia), sister Bridget Coyne and her husband Jim (Kilkenny), sister-in-law Rhona (Wales), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (7th October) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Seán Clohosey

The death has occurred of Seán Clohosey, Midleton, Cork and Tullaroan, Kilkenny, peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Seán, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Kirby) and loving father of Alan, Irene, John, David, Michael and Frances (Hannigan). Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Jim, Paddy, Dick, Christine and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Milo, Joe and Liam, sisters in law, loving father in law to Majella, Amanda, Marian and Donal, loving grandfather to Emma, Iain, Ashling, Aidan, Sarah, Grace, Liam, Pippa, Neva, Faye, Rebecca and Leah, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in T. Wallis and Sons Funeral Home, Riverside Way, Midleton. Co. Cork on Monday, 7th October, 2019 from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Co. Cork. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 at 12.30pm in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Co. Cork. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Teresa O'Brien

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Brien (nee Brennan) (8 Whitegate Lawns, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and late of Maudlin Street) 5th October 2019, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Teresa, beloved wife of the late Terry and sister of the late Josephine and Johnny. Beloved mother of Brenda. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Conor, grandsons Aaron and Ryan, adopted daughter June, sisters Nora, Elizabeth and Margaret, brother-in-law Frank, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday (6th October) from 5 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Monday please.

The late Breda O'Neill

The death has occurred of Breda O'Neill (nee Walpole) (The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny) October 5th 2019. Beloved wife of the late William and loving mother of the late William Jnr. Much loved mother of Ann and Nicola (Rossiter). She will be deeply missed by her daughters, son-in-law Ron, grandchildren and her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Johnston's Funeral Home from 5p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 6th) with Funeral Prayers at 7p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Monday after 1p.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.