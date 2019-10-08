Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, October 8

The late Tom Bergin

The death has occurred of Tom Bergin (28 Butts Green, Kilkenny) 5th October 2019, peacefully, at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Tom, predeceased by his brother Michael (Wales),deeply regretted by his brother Jim and his wife Marie (Australia), sister Bridget Coyne and her husband Jim (Kilkenny), sister-in-law Rhona (Wales), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (7th October) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Liam Burke

The death has occurred of Liam Burke, Castle Avenue, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Liam died on Sunday, 6th October, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family.

He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, sons Rory and Jason, daughter Olivia, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Aileen, grandchildren, brother John, sister Kathleen Cullinane, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, niece, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Rory's home in Rathduff, Thomastown (R95 D576) from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Rory's home is private on Wednesday morning, please.