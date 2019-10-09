Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, October 9

The death has occurred of Jim Tunstead, Cruttenclough, Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his loving wife, Lily and brother, Johnny.

Deeply regretted by his sons, Brian and Kevin, his daughters, Eilish and Rita, his daughters-in-law, Michelle and Lisa, his sons-in-law, Kieran and Stephen, his grandchildren, his brothers, Tom, Paddy, Peter and Mike, his sister, Annie, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. until Rosary at 8 p.m. each evening. House private on Friday. Funeral Mass on Friday 11th at 3 pm in St. Brigid’s Church, Coon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late May Kelly

The death has occurred of May Kelly (Brookview Parade, Tallaght, Dublin 24) 7th October 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, May, sadly missed by her loving son Douglas Higgins (Kilkenny), brothers Paddy and Brendan, sisters Christine, Breda and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Tracy, her beloved grandson Brandon, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Johns Green, Kilkenny on Thursday (10th Oct.) from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Friday morning (11th Oct.) in St. Mark's Church, Pearse St., Dublin at 11am. Interment aftewards at Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harolds Cross.

The late Jade Travers

The death has occurred of Jade Travers, Farranaree, Windgap, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving parents David and Caroline, brother Stephen, sisters Ashley and Mya, grandfather John Fleming (Borris), aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Nicholas' Church, Windgap to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Teac Tom, Kilkenny.

The late Liam Burke

The death has occurred of Liam Burke, Castle Avenue, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Liam died on Sunday, 6th October, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family.

He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, sons Rory and Jason, daughter Olivia, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Aileen, grandchildren, brother John, sister Kathleen Cullinane, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, niece, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Rory's home is private on Wednesday morning, please.