Kilkenny deaths for Friday, October 11

The late Peggy Banville

The death has occurred of Peggy Banville (nee Gaule) Carnagh, Gusserane, New Ross, Co. Wexford and late of Mullinarrigle, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny. 10th October 2019. Peggy, beloved wife of the late Tom, mother of the late Thomas and sister of the late John, Richie & Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Margo & Kathleen, son TJ, sons-in-law Martin & Keith, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Friday, 11th October, with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal will take place at 10.30am on Saturday 12th October to The Church of St. Brigid, Terrarath (via her residence in Carnagh) for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Barron

The death has occurred of Mary Barron (née Dowling), Ballyconway, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Mary, in her ninety-second year, died peacefully on Thursday at her residence. She is pre-deceased by her husband Tom.

Mary is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, Tom, Pat, John, Margaret, Michael and Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Michael's residence, Ballyconway, Thomastown, R95 TW80 from 12 noon to 5pm on Saturday with removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Joe Byrne

The death has occurred of Joe Byrne, Sart, Freshford, Kilkenny, suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Theresa and brother of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving father Seamus, sisters Catherine, Marie, Angela, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law Phil and Gareth, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Friday evening from 5 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral arriving to St. Lachtain's Church on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Teach Tom.

The late Mary Kelly (née Power)

The death has occurred of (nee Power) Donge, Cootehill, Co. Cavan. Formely Coventry, England and Callan, Co. Kilkenny. October 9th 2019 peacefully in the loving care of her family at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Paula and John Robinson Donge, Cootehill. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply reegretted and sadly missed by her daughters Marian (Dallas), Bernadette (California), Caroline (North California), Colette (Coventry), Paula (Cootehill), sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Paula and John Robinson (Eircode H16X908) on Saturday from 3 o'clock to 9 o'clock, also on Sunday from 2 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Cootehill for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Cootehill. Family flowers only please. Donation in memory of Mary, if so desired, to Cootehill Cancer Care C/O Mullen's Funeral Directors Cootehill, Co. Cavan, or any family member. House private at all other times, also Monday morning please.

The late Sheila Murphy

The death has occurred of Sheila Murphy (née Davis), Mylerstown, Knocktopher, Kilkenny, peacefully on Thursday, 10th October 2019. Predeceased by her husband Larry. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Richard, Tommy, Mary, Patricia, Geraldine, Sheila and Carmel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Sunday from 4pm. Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown arriving at 7pm approx. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Hugginstown.

Baby Ella Rose Phelan Connolly

The death has occurred of Baby Ella Rose Phelan Connolly, Dunmore, Kilkenny / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on October 9, unexpectedly, aged 8 weeks, Baby Ella Rose, cherished daughter of Jessica and Chris and loving sister of Kody, Kiava and Kendall, sadly missed by her heartbroken parents and family, grandparents Edwina and Denis and Mary and Dermot, great grandfather Brendan, great great grandmother Kathleen, extended family and family friends.

Reposing at her great grandfather Brendan's home at 18 Newpark Close on Friday (11th October) from 5 o'clock concluding with Prayers at 7 o'clock. House private at all other times please. Mass of the Angels will be celebrated for Baby Ella Rose on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock in St. John's Church, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.