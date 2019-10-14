Kilkenny deaths for Monday, October 14

The late Frank Dalton

The death has occurred of Frank Dalton (Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) October 11th 2019 (unexpectedly) at the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Beloved husband of Lillian and much loved father of Colette, Frank jnr., Dermot and Peter. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and family, brother Billy, daughters-in-law Edel and Shayne, grandchildren Lucy, Sean, Tom, May and Grace, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Josie Beck

The death has occurred of Josie Beck (née Reid), Dangan Terrace, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Josie died peacefully, at home, in the care of her loving family on Sunday, 13 October. Beloved wife of the late Harry Beck and predeceased by her daughter Anne MacFadden.

Josie will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Alice and Angela, sons Jimmy, Tommy and Harry, brother Tom Reid (Yonkers, New York), daughters-in-law Anne, Kim and Sandra, sons-in-law Geoff, Declan and Andy. Adored grandmother of 7 granddaughters and 8 grandsons, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours in Dangan Terrace and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home (R95 T3H0) on Tuesday, 15 October, from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal to The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, on Wednesday, 16 October, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St Columba's Hospital, donation box at back of churrch. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

The late June Beirne

The death has occurred of June (Alice) Beirne (née Holden) Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly Callan, Co. Kilkenny, October 13th, 2019, at St. Columcille's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Sandra, son Frank, son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Ashling, grandchildren Lorraine, Darren and Shane, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, on Tuesday evening, October 15th, from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The late Rita Fenlon

The death has taken place of Rita Fenlon née Hayden​, "Cnoc Dubh", Marley, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Raheendonore, Graignamanagh. Rita died, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband James and her four loving children, Eóin, Órla, Dara and Émer, her parents Pat and Catherine, her sisters Brena, Nuala and partner Martin, Ciara and partner Michael, her brothers Paul, Adrian, Shane and Niall, her Father in law Jim and mother in law Sally, her brothers in law, Aunty's, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Marley (eircode R95PR88) from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday and from 1.30pm on Sunday. Rosary and prayers at 7.30pm on Sunday evening. Removal this morning (Monday) to arrive at St. Moling's Church, Glynn, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh. Family flowers only, please, donations can be made to Éist Cancer Support Centre, Carlow. Donation box at wake and church.