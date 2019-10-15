Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, October 15

The late Phyllis Larkin

The death has occurred of Phyllis Larkin (nee Wall) (St. Patrick's Close, Kilkenny) 13th October 2019, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, Phyllis, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much love mother of Martina and Eoin, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, brothers Paddy, Sean and Christy, daughter-in-law Delia, grandchildren Abigail, James and Adam, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (15th October) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late Frank Dalton

The death has occurred of Frank Dalton (Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) October 11th 2019 (unexpectedly) at the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Beloved husband of Lillian and much loved father of Colette, Frank jnr., Dermot and Peter. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and family, brother Billy, daughters-in-law Edel and Shayne, grandchildren Lucy, Sean, Tom, Mai and Grace, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday (17th Oct.) from 3 to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral on Friday (18th Oct.) after 11a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral to Dunmore Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cois Nore. Donation box in the Cathedral. House private on Friday, please.