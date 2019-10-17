Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, October 17

The late Noel Brennan

The death has occurred of Noel Brennan, Foxhill, Athy, Kildare and Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Noel Brennan, Athy, sadly passed away on October 15th surrounded by his loving family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Patricia, his daughters Rachel, Yvonne, Orla, Lorraine and Donna, sons in law Gary, Michael and Niall, his four much loved grandchildren Max, Fiadh, Ollie, and Fionn, his sister Helen, relatives and great friends.

Reposing at his home (R14HW21) for a celebration of his life from 5pm Thursday, 17th of October with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Thompson Funeral Directors at 10.30am Friday morning 18th October with procession from the GAA grounds to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally, Co. Laois.

The late Sarah (Sally) Cormack

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) Cormack, (neé Doyle), Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran and formerly Barrowmount Road, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny. She passed away peacefully, on October 15th, at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. Beloved mother of Denis, Mary and Nicholas.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Dick and Mike, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 5pm on Thursday with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday at 10a.m to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin arriving for Cremation Service at 2.30p.m.

No flowers please. Donation Box in the church for St. Cecilia’s Ward, The Mater Hospital, where Noel was treated wonderfully by the medical team and nurses "who held him in the palm of their hands".

House private on Friday morning please.