Kilkenny deaths for Friday, October 18

The late Charlie Kiely

The death has occurred of Charlie Kiely, Belline, Piltown, Kilkenny. Reposing at his residence on Friday, October 18th, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Piltown for Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 19th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House private on Saturday please.

The late Sammy Kirwan

The death has occurred of Sammy Kirwan (19 Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) 17th October 2019, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Anne's Ward at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Sammy, sadly missed by his loving brother John, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (18th October) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Anne's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.

The late Terry Rogers

The The death has occurred of Terry Rodgers, 18 Polerone Green, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.00pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.