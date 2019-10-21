Kilkenny deaths for Monday, October 21

The late Lisa Kennedy

The death has occurred of Lisa Kennedy ("Weggis", Waterford Road, Kilkenny and Sheafield, Gowran) 19th October 2019, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family, Lisa, cherished daughter of Jackie and Tommy Lynch, adored sister of Owen and Chloe, beloved granddaughter of Noreen and the late Michael Kennedy, sadly missed by her loving family, aunt Teresa and Michael, uncle Mick and Gemma, cousins Gerard, Rebecca and Olivia, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for Lisa will be Celebrated on Monday (21st October) at 10.30 o'clock in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy and will be followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel of Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 3 o'clock. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to CanTeen Ireland (www.canteen.ie). House strictly private please. Lisa requested that people attending her Funeral would wear bright colours to celebrate her life.

The late Ann Doheny

The death has occurred of Ann Doheny (née Buggy), Massford, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, in the care of the staff at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters Claire and Mairéad, son Michael, daughter-in-law Breeda, son-in-law Padraig, grandchildren Darragh and Clodagh, sisters Catherine and Sheila, brothers Jimmy, Michael, Martin, John and Larry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Paddy Croke

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Croke, Hillview House, Old Luffany, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife Breda, daughters Joan, Marie and Geraldine, sons John and Stephen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Guide Dogs for the blind.