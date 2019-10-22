Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, October 22

The late Stasia Comerford

The death has occurred of Stasia Comerford (nee Heaphy) (Edenvale Close, Kilkenny and formerly of Killeen, Kilmanagh) 21st October 2019, peacefully, at her son John's home, Stasia, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of John, Donal, Paddy, Eamon, Christy, May and Lory, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Seamus, sisters Mary, Theresa and Dolly, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (22nd October) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Ballykeeffe Cemetery.

The late Josephine Hearne

The death has occurred of Josephine Hearne (née McDonnell), 14 Sion Row, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Aisling, Deirdre and Orla, son Paul, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. Arriving on Wednesday at The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.