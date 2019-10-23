Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, October 23

The late John Cullen

The death has occurred of John Cullen, Coppenagh (formely of Ballyknock, St. Mullins), Gowran, Kilkenny. John died peacefully at his residence on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.(Eircode R95P773). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Esther, sons Michael, Johnsey, Tommy and James, daughters Ann and Mag, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his cousin Tom, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Tommy's residence, Coppenagh on Thursday from 10.30 am until 9.00pm. Arriving at Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh for 11.00am Mass on Friday with burial in St. Mullin's Cemetery, afterwards.

The late Ann Doheny

The death has occurred of Ann Doheny (née Buggy), Massford (Eircode R95 CX6A), Castlecomer, Kilkenny in the care of the staff at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Ann will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters Claire and Mairéad, son Michael, daughter-in-law Breeda, son-in-law Padraig, grandchildren Darragh and Clodagh, sisters Catherine and Sheila, brothers Jimmy, Michael, Martin, John and Larry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her Home from 3pm on Wednesday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation Click to Donate to Mater Foundation.

The late Pat Meaney

The death has occurred of Pat Meaney; Ballinabarna, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny 22nd October 2019. Pat Loving husband of Patricia and father of Lorna & Anna Maria. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law Alan & Séamus, grandchildren Patrick, Luke, Julie, Harry & Lucy, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, 23rd October, concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St Brendan's Church, Clodiagh, Inistioge for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday, 24th October, followed by burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery.

The late Statia Comerford

The death has occurred of Stasia Comerford (nee Heaphy) (Edenvale Close, Kilkenny and formerly of Killeen, Kilmanagh) 21st October 2019, peacefully, at her son John's home, Stasia, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of John, Donal, Paddy, Eamon, Christy, May and Lory, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Seamus, sisters Mary, Theresa and Dolly, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Funeral afterwards to Ballykeeffe Cemetery.