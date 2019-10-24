Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, October 24

The late Betty Bergin

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Bergin, Elizabeth (Betty), (Altamount House, Kilkenny and Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny) 22nd October 2019, in the loving care of the staff at Altamount House, loving daughter of the late Edward and Teresa and sister of the late Frank, beloved sister of Eamonn, Martin, Margaret, Alice, John Joe and Ollie, sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts Mary and Stella, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her brother Eamonn's home, Revanagh, Castlewarren (R95 X793) on Thursday (24th Oct.) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Scuithin's Church, Castlewarren for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday please.

The late Peter Curtis

The death has occurred of Peter Curtis, Ballyverneen, Glenmore, Kilkenny on 23rd October 2019. Peter Frank. Peacefully, at his residence surrouned by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rose, loving father of Petra & Lynne, grandfather of Sophie & Shane. Deeply regretted by his family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 5pm tomorrow, Thursday 24th October, concluding with Rosary at 7.30pm.

Funeral to arrive at St. James' Church, Glenmore, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Friday, 25th October, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private, please.

The late Paddy Lawlor

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lawlor, Ballygallon, Graig Road, Inistioge, Kilkenny and formerly Ballymurphy, Carlow. Paddy died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in Waterford University Hospital, on Wednesday 23rd of October.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his children Patrick, Ann Marie, Claire and Brian, daughter in law Laura, son in law Enda, pre deceased by his brother Baby Stephen, sisters Bridie and Mary, also sadly missed by his sisters Lizzie, Josie and Kathleen, brothers John and Stephen, his grandchildren Padraig, Carolann, Aoibhinn, T.J., and Lorcan, his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballygallon on the Graig Road, Inistioge, (eircode R95VE42) from 2pm on Friday until Rosary and prayers at 7.30pm. House private on Saturday morning, please. Removal at 11.45am on Saturday to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Inistioge, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cappagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Cancer Research Fund. Donation box available at church main door.

The late Angela Leonard (nee McCullagh)

The death has occurred of Angela Leonard (nee McCullagh) (Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Acore, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny) 22nd October 2019, peacefully at home in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mother of Ann and Mark, devoted grandmother to Eoin, Chloe, Brendan, Thomas and Ciara, great-grandmother to Maya, pre-deceased by her brothers Kevin, George and James, sisters Maura, Bernadette and Christina; sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son-in-law Emile, daughter-in-law Teresa, sister Breda, brothers Billy, Pascal and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Angela will be reposing at her family home on Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral to take place on Saturday morning at 10am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham on 01-4926925.

The late Eileen Nolan

The death has occurred of Eileen Nolan (nee Barry) (Maudlin Street, Kilkenny) 22nd October 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Eileen, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Liam (Trooper), loving mother of Nicky, Catherine, Christine, Jackie and John, sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Paul, Larry and Charlie, daughters-in-law Margaret and Nichola, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends,

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday evening (24th October) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Ned Power

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Power, Kilcraggan, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Edward passed away, peacefully, at his home in Kilcraggan, Mooncoin, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his sisters Ann, Patricia and Elizabeth, brother James, uncle Joseph (Reid), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at his sisters Ann's house in Kilcraggan, Mooncoin, from 1pm. Arriving on Friday at The Church Of Ireland, Piltown, for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice. House private on Friday morning, please.