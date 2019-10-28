Kilkenny deaths for Monday, October 28

The late Margaret Stapleton

The death has occurred of Margaret Stapleton, Love Lane, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Margaret will be sadly missed by her son Rhys, grandchild Freya, Mother Christine, Danielle and Cameron, sisters Elizabeth and Christine, brothers James and John, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Monday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Monday evening at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am. Margaret will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery of the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois after Mass.

The late Patricia Coleman

The death has occurred of Patricia Coleman (née O'Shea), Ferrybank, Waterford and formerly of Belline, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, passed away peacefully on October 25th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Cherished wife of Martin and devoted mother of Aoife and Sean. Daughter of Pat and Maureen, adored sister of Valerie, Keith, Louise, Jean, and Paul. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her husband, children, parents, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews as well as extended family and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick On Suir on Sunday, October 27th, from 5 pm - 6.30 pm. Followed by removal to the Church of Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 28th, at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Solas Centre, Waterford.

The late John Vereker

The death has occurred of John Vereker, The Mews, Rosedale, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and late of Rockenham, Ferrybank, and Glencoo Lawn, Boreenmanna Road, Cork, who died on Saturday, 26th October 2019, peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family and carer's, predeceased by his parents Tim and Maureen, John will be sadly missed by his brother Dermot (Derry), sisters Ann (Whelan Limerick) and Maeve (Cronin Middleton), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, his community at the Brothers Of Charity Services and all the staff at the Mews, Rosedale and a wonderful circle of friends.

John will be reposing at his home The Mews, Rosedale, on Monday 28th October 2019 from 3pm untill 7pm with prayers at 6pm, walking from The Mews on Tuesday 29th October to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Finbarr's Cemetery Cork. No flowers, please- Donations, if desired, to The Brothers Of Charity Services, c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.