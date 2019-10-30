Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, October 30

The late Trish Corr

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) Corr (nee Roche) (15 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny) 29th October 2019, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital, Patricia (Trish), beloved mother of Shane and Oisín, sadly missed by her loving sons and their father Eoin, brother Joseph (Canada), sisters Eileen (Tynan), Maura (Roche) and Phyllis (Lacey), daughter-in-law Ethel, grandchildren Jack and Isabelle, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (31st Oct.) from 4 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

The late Catherine Walsh

The death has occurred of Catherine Walsh (née Walsh), Grange, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, peacefully, at home, in her 101st year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary, Ellie, Josie and Stella, and son-in-law Dick. Sadly missed by her son John, daughter Mary (Fahy), daughter-in-law Margaret, 8 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Grange (X91 P447) on Wednesday (Oct 30th) from 2pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Funeral Mass on Thursday (Oct 31st) at 12 midday followed by burial in the old cemetery.

The late Fiona Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Fiona Fitzgerald (5 Golf Links Road, Kilkenny) 27th October 2019, unexpectedly, at her home, Fiona, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Phyllis Fitzgerald and much loved sister of Ger and Pat, sadly missed by her loving brothers, uncle John Joe, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral on Tuesday (29th October) from 7.30pm.

A Service celebrating Fiona's life will take place on Wednesday (30th October) at 2 o'clock in the Garden Chapel of Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin (D6W HY98).