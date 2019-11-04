Kilkenny deaths for Monday, November 4

The late Patrick (Pat) Doyle

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Doyle, Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Johnstown, Kilkenny and formerly of Grange Manor and Hennessy's Road, Waterford) Waterford City, Waterford.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Ella, sons Ian, Michael and Brian, daughters Fiona, Aoife, Kate, Ellen and Marianne, sister Bettie, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (November 4th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations to St. Vincent De Paul, Waterford.

The late John McDonald

The death has occurred of John McDonald, Kilvinogue, Thomastown, Kilkenny and late of Haggard Glenmore, Co Kilkenny. 2nd November 2019. John beloved husband of Anne, father of Marie, Tom, John, Liam & Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow. Monday, 4th November, conculding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. David's Church, Mullinarrigle (Listerlin) for 11am Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 5th November, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Lionel Steen

The death has occurred of Lionel Steen, The Square, Castlecomer, Kilkenny on November 2 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Lionel, beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Drury, Michelle and Georgina, daughter in law Diane and Michelle’s partner Wesley, adoring grandfather to Mark, Adam and Rachel, brother Stan, sister Marjorie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm Monday concluding with vigil prayers and rosary at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for reception prayer and Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anastasia Cody

The death has occurred of Anastasia Cody;(nee Conway) Carrigcloney, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny. 31st October 2019. Anastasia (Stasia) surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Michael. Predeceased by her brother Jim, Sr Peggy (Holy Faith Order) & her sister-in-law Anna. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Mary, Eileen & Kathleen, brothers Bartley & Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours (Carrigcloney in particular) and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm on Sunday 03rd November with Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral to arrive at St. James' Church Glenmore for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday 04th November with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.