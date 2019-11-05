Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, November 5

The late

The death has occurred of Bridget Barcoe (née Power) Pollough, Formerly Curraghlane, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny

Bridget died peacefully today, 4th of November 2019, in the gentle care of the staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home and her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Richard (Dixie), daughter Breda and beloved grandaughter Margaret. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Elizabeth, Katherine and Eileen, her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reposing at her daughter Betty's home (Eircode R95F5P1) in Pollough, Skeoughvosteen, from 11am on Tuesday morning.

Removal on Wednesday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Daphne Veronica Barton

The death has occurred of Daphne Veronica Barton, Whitehouse, Callan, Kilkenny and Norwich Road, Dereham, England.

Peacefully on 21st August 2019 in England. Formerly of Whitehouse, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Barbara, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A graveside service followed by interment of ashes will be held at the family plot in Kilbride Cemetery, Calllan, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday 7th November at 11am.

The late Seamus Kinsella

The death has occurred of Seamus Kinsella, Ballytarsney, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Seamus passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marie (née Vereker) and loving father of Imelda. Predeceased by his dear parents, Denis and Mary and his sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Philip and Patrick, sisters Nell, Mai, Joan, Theresa, Rose and Martina, uncles Bill and John and aunt Brigid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations to Mill Hill Missions.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Danny Roche

The death has occurred of Danny Roche, Castletobin, Callan, Kilkenny, unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home on Sunday 3rd November 2019.

Recently pre-deceased by his beloved wife Betty. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, sons Paul and Nicky, daughters Marcella and Rosanna, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.